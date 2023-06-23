homely/unhomely

‘The people we love are built into us’. May Sarton

I used to think that this was true only for me, however, I now realise that nearly all of us have a relationship with home that is nearly as important as the relationships we have with the people that we share it with. Even if we live on our own, we have an ongoing dialogue with home. When we ignore it, it answers back. When we let the housekeeping slip, it keeps a tab. It has needs of its own that we ignore at our peril. There is only so much avoidance, only so much time away, that our home will accept.

Our home doesn’t have a life of its own, an independent existence distinct from ourselves. It’s not a magic toyshop which comes to life when we’re not there. Rather our home is a touchstone that we fill with hopes, longings and dreads that we’re often too caught up doing other things to be aware of.

Most of us accept that we have a spiritual side, that we’re more than our physical body. But we also have a domestic side, a side of ourselves that relates to the objects, spaces and atmosphere of home. A side that lights up in pleasant surroundings and bristles in unsympathetic ones. A side that draws us to certain shapes and smells, to plays of light and shadow, to a particular ambiance – and that feels an almost visceral repulsion from others. It’s hard to describe this side of ourselves. Then again, it’s hard to overlook it. Some may think of it in terms of style or taste, but I think it goes deeper than this.

This domestic side of ourselves tends to complicate our relationships with the people we live with. Why is this? I think it’s because the people we live with relate to the same objects and spaces according to their own aesthetic, in line with their own sense of home. Inevitably this leads to tensions. Perhaps we blame our partners and kids for being messy or careless. Or perhaps they blame us for caring too much about things that don’t matter to them.

‘The people we love are built into us’. The people we love become part of our inner fabric, the map by which we make sense of our life. In similar unseen ways, our home is built into us. When we go away and come back to it, for a fraction of a second we experience it as a visitor might. We see it truly. Then the moment passes and the tables, windows and light fittings turn back into a familiar background presence.

For many of us, particularly as we creep into middle age, our relationship to home mirrors our relationship to ourselves. There is a way in which when we get on with our home we also get on with ourselves. To the point that when we look after our home, it looks after us in return.

One of the most subtle yet powerful things that we do at home is to hold space for ourselves. Parents do this for their children in the most natural way. They set the scene, creating the conditions in which their children can lose themselves in play, confident in the knowledge that when they get tired and hungry food will appear on the table and clean sheets are on the bed. Growing up means leaving all this taken for grantedness behind. It means accepting responsibility for creating the conditions in which we can be fully ourselves at home. This is what we do when we hold space for ourselves. We create the conditions in which we can flourish. This is a huge, never-ending responsibility which, for this reason, most of us never quite accept. A childish part of ourselves refuses to step up to this challenge. We continue to expect to be looked after decades after it’s realistic to expect it.

A home can be many things, according to our mood. One afternoon we can be at home alone and feel in touch with everyone who has ever loved us. A week later, in a darker mood, we can be at home alone and feel abandoned by everyone, prey to prickly fears and dreads. Other days, we have the uncomfortable sense that our home is so critical of us, so super-egoic, that we would rather not spend time there. Freud used the world ‘unheimlich’ to describe this unhomely, uncanny side of domestic life.

Thankfully, there is a flip side to not feeling at home at home. On hygge days we can potter around at home, toppling one task after another. Tasks that, while not mattering in the grand scheme of things, give us a deep sense of ease. On these days, feeling loving and creative, we are inspired to create a warmth and cosiness that draws others in.

There is a way in which our home knows way too much about us. It knows all about our lazinesses, our slip-ups and our shortcomings. However, it also doesn’t know nearly enough about us. What does it know of our hopes and dreams, our what ifs and maybes?

So much is up to us at home. In winter, we can light the fire (if we have one) and warm the whole house. Alternatively, we can heat just one room and let our home’s bones grow cold. In spring, we can plant daffodil bulbs. Equally, we can refuse to repaint the kitchen no matter scuffed it looks. We can choose to invite friends for dinner. Then again, we can fall back on take-outs. We can decide to move furniture and objects about every so often just because it’s time. Or we can keep the same arrangement of furniture, objects and pictures in unconscious protest against the passage of time.

Perhaps it’s not surprising that some of us never settle down, that we refuse to put down roots. And yet if we don’t settle, if we never surrender to the demands of home, who are we?

Most of us spend the first half of our life trying to resolve the contradictions that life presents us with, in trying to square the circle. The rest of it we spend knowing that we never will. And, hopefully, smiling.

(picture by charlotte ghaie)