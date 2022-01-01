a line in the sand

‘I’m not knocking the girls. I just don’t think they’re that skilled at not taking no for an answer’.

I was sitting by a flat calm sea on the last morning of the year, waiting for my take-away tea, when I overheard a man seated a metre away from me saying these words into his phone. If I were Malcolm Gladwell, a whole chapter might follow on what this man meant. But since I am not Malcolm Gladwell, and am on another mission with this post, I am passing on this man’s words unvarnished, as a little piece of reality – as proof that however much things have changed during 2021, some things haven’t.

The end of a year presents a tantalising prospect. Like you, I can, if I choose, cross an imaginary line and begin 2022 anew. I can stop dragging my past behind me, like a bulging fishing net. Just like that.

Except, of course, change never happens just like that. No lasting change will happen simply because I want it to.

Sitting by the sea, looking into the year ahead, it seems that what holds me back is largely of my own making. What holds me back is not the world out there, but the world inside my head – that of my imagination.

For years now, my days have been shaped by the needs of others, largely by family. But never entirely. I’ve always put my own big rocks in the jar of my life, too. However, now that my husband has exited stage left, and my kids need me less, room has opened up in the jar – in my life – for more big rocks. Now that my horizon has opened, there are gaps in my day that I can fill with what I consider important. What shape, I wonder, will this take?

Most days, I do some kind of yoga. I do this because I accept that my body needs to be stretched and challenged (and, yes, told what to do). Yet somehow I overlook that my imagination needs to be stretched and challenged, just as much as my body. The mantra ‘use it or lose it’ relates to my imagination, as well as to my muscles.

When I was young, I used my imagination freely. I spent a lot of time daydreaming, as a matter of course. Elaborate fantasies about the future came naturally to me. Whereas, these days, I seem to daydream less. Also, nowadays, before I can daydream, I have to suspend my own disbelief. I have to cut the invisible chords that bind me to my particular circumstances and emotional defences, and so rise above them.

If I’m to draw a line in the sand, and to step cleanly from one year to the next, I need to start daydreaming as if my life depends on it. Because in a way it does. If I want a future distinct from the past, I need to start imagining a life in which I’m not defined by many of the things that have up till now defined me. And in order to bring this about, I need to be able to create pictures in my mind that are sufficiently powerful that I’m inspired to fulfil them, to make them real.

According to my understanding of how the imagination works, it’s important that these fantasies are visual. This is because fantasies lose some of their power when they take the form of words on a ‘to-do’ list, or advice from a well-meaning friend.

So often, it isn’t inhibition that holds me back. It’s my imagination. This failure takes a variety of forms. It’s the project that I never quite get around to. It’s the plan that, sensibly, I don’t risk failure on. It’s the invitation I’m in mind to extend, before I think better of it. And it’s this hesitancy that I need to overcome, by flexing my imagination and following through on it.

And I will know when I cross that line in the sand, from one year to the next, because the line will be behind me.