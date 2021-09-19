It would be easier for me if my husband left the house for good in one fell swoop. A removal van would arrive when I was out, into which his valuables would be piled and then off he and they would go. So that when I arrived home, my eye would take in the holes in the rooms where his things had been, but I wouldn’t have to witness their disappearance.

At dinner last night, I told James that he could take whatever he liked to his new place. ‘Most of the furniture is yours anyway, so please don’t worry about the gaps it will leave’. ‘What about the bed?’ James asked casually. (I have slept on a sofa bed in the spare room throughout covid.) ‘Just take it’, I said, as I spooned more rice on to my plate from the cast iron pot that I’ve had since I met James. But as I put the olive-green lid back on the oval pot, I changed my mind. ‘Except’, I said to James, ‘if you take that bed, there will be no bed in that room. And beds’, I added, ‘are expensive. At least that one is’. ‘Is it?’ said James, surprised. ‘Yeh’, I said. ‘Don’t you remember? That bed was my last attempt to get a bed in which we could both sleep undisturbed’. ‘Oh’, said James, ‘I’d completely forgotten. Really, don’t worry about it. I can sleep on a camp bed until I work something out. I’ll be fine with that’.

After we finished eating, James went off to set up his computer in the living room for us to watch an episode of the Danish drama that we’re both hooked on, even though it’s our second viewing. As I stacked the plates in the dishwasher, I called out from the kitchen, something which I knew James, who is hard of hearing, hates. ‘You know’, I called, ‘that bed is actually two king singles pushed together. You’re welcome to take one. It’s pretty wide. That way I’ll still have a bed if friends come to stay.’ ‘Done’, said James, who was staring at his computer screen as I joined him on the sofa to watch Borgen.

Instead of connecting to the Internet, James leaned back into the sofa. ‘You know’, he said, ‘it’s going to take a bit of time to work out what I need at this new place. Dan said he’d come over with his van at some point this weekend. Apart from that, I thought I’d use my car and make multiple trips over the next few days. I hope that’s okay with you’. ‘Oh’, I said, ‘that might be hard for me. It will feel like you’re leaving over and over.’ There was a pause. ‘Oh well’, I added, ‘I guess it just will be hard for a bit. Besides, it’s weird for everyone’. And with that James connected his computer to the internet and we were taken away, blissfully, for the next hour, into the complexities of other lives, other relationships, another world.

So drawn am I into the set of Borgen, about the first female Danish Prime Minister, that I forget that the man sitting next to me – with whom I’ve spent 34 years on and off, taking in his recent travels – is quietly planning which lamps, cutlery, tables, pictures and chairs will fit into his car so that when he sleeps at his new place he won’t feel like he’s camping when he wakes up (James isn’t a camper).

Then it dawns on me. It’s not so much a matter of what James plans to take with him that will impact on how I live in the house without him in it, as what he leaves behind. But in that moment, I decide not to take a stand. It’s not my way and, besides, I don’t want to make our separation any harder than it already is by arguing about things that won’t matter in a year’s time. Letting go of James is hard enough. Waving him off to a new life just a suburb away is all that I have courage for. Argy-bargy about who gets what is the last thing I feel like discussing on what I realise with a jolt is our last night in the same house.

Lately, I have come to accept that James wants to end things with me. It has taken two months, but I now do accept it. I understand that he wants to enter a more independent and less compromised phase of his life, and that his decision not to spend the rest of it with me was his to make. I don’t think that he’s a selfish a-hole for this. (Although, now and then the thought has crossed my mind.) I also know that James doesn’t want me to feel rejected and that there is a good chance we can stay friends – or, his suggestion, cousins.

Still, this brave new world is a strange for me. I have no model, in my immediate family, for what the next phase of my life will look or be like. All the same, I know that in order to find out, in order to be at all curious about what comes next, I need to let go first.

This morning, as on countless other mornings, James came into the bathroom while I was in a yoga pose (the bathroom is the only warm room upstairs). ‘So sorry’, he said, as always. ‘Don’t worry’, I said, as always. Then it came to me. ‘You know’, I said, ‘your moving out of this house is a pretty radical way for us to get our own bathrooms’. ‘Yes’, he said with a laugh, brushing his teeth. ‘The solution’, he said, ‘that isn’t matched by the scale of the problem’. And he left the bathroom, closing the door softly behind him.